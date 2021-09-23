Man, 53, killed in crash with semitruck in Meade County, Kansas Highway Patrol says

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A 53-year-old Montezuma man died Wednesday after he drove in front of a semitruck in Meade County, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

Neil Peters-Krahn “failed to yield” to the 2018 Freightliner as he was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 north on Road 26, the KHP report said. The semi, which was westbound on U.S. Highway 54 at the time, hit the truck when it crossed into its path.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. about 10 miles east of U.S. 54’s junction with state highway 23, according to the KHP.

The 59-year-old California man driving the semi reported possible minor injuries.