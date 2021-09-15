State

Arizona girl, 7, killed in head-on crash as driver passed another vehicle on U.S. 50

.
. Wichita Eagle file photo

A 7-year-old Arizona girl died Tuesday in a crash on U.S. Highway 50 in Ford County.

The child, Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Tiguan that crashed head-on with a Ford Transit 250 around 1:50 p.m. near the highway’s intersection with County Road 118, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

A 29-year-old Mesa, Arizona, woman was driving the Volkswagen east on Highway 50 when she tried to pass a vehicle in front of her and struck the Ford head-on on the westbound shoulder, the KHP said. The Ford was driving westbound when the collision occurred.

Both vehicles went into a ditch.

The 29-year-old driving the Volkswagen was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP report. Isabella, also of Mesa, died.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 41-year-old Garden City man driving the Ford was also hospitalized with suspected serious injuries, the KHP said.

Ford County is in southwest Kansas.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. She’s a mom of three and loves to read in her non-work time. Reach her at 316-268-6644 or at aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service