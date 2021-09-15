Arizona girl, 7, killed in head-on crash as driver passed another vehicle on U.S. 50

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A 7-year-old Arizona girl died Tuesday in a crash on U.S. Highway 50 in Ford County.

The child, Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Tiguan that crashed head-on with a Ford Transit 250 around 1:50 p.m. near the highway’s intersection with County Road 118, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

A 29-year-old Mesa, Arizona, woman was driving the Volkswagen east on Highway 50 when she tried to pass a vehicle in front of her and struck the Ford head-on on the westbound shoulder, the KHP said. The Ford was driving westbound when the collision occurred.

Both vehicles went into a ditch.

The 29-year-old driving the Volkswagen was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP report. Isabella, also of Mesa, died.

The 41-year-old Garden City man driving the Ford was also hospitalized with suspected serious injuries, the KHP said.

Ford County is in southwest Kansas.