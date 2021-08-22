Gardner man riding motorcycle on Bourbon County highway killed in head-on crash: KHP

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A 48-year-old Gardner man died Saturday after his motorcycle hit a vehicle head-on in Bourbon County.

Ira Parnell Toshavik was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson southbound on U.S. Highway 69 when he “failed to negotiate a right hand curve and went left of center,” striking a 1998 Ford, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in an online crash report. Toshavik was thrown off the motorcycle. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Fort Scott but succumb to fatal injuries, the KHP said.

The 38-year-old Fort Scott woman driving the Ford reportedly had a headache and pain in her right ankle after the collision. Her father took her to the hospital for treatment, according to the crash report.

The collision happened around 7:40 a.m. Saturday on U.S. highway 69, just north of south National Road.