KS firefighter looking for crash victims was killed by shock from damaged power lines

A firefighter in southwest Kansas who was looking for victims of a rollover crash died after receiving an electric shock from damaged power lines.

The firefighter was searching through wreckage Sunday afternoon when he was electrocuted, Morton County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post. The crash was reported at 5:52 p.m. Sunday south of Rolla, which is about 250 miles from Wichita.

“CPR was initiated by responders on scene with assistance from Morton County EMS,” emergency management said in the Facebook post.

“The firefighter was transported to Morton County Hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries.”

The firefighter’s name was not released, but the post says he worked for the Morton County/Rolla fire department.

He was the first firefighter who responded to Sunday’s crash site. He and a Morton County deputy arrived at the scene five minutes after the wreck was reported, according to the post.