Woman, 69, dies in Ness County crash after pickup leaves road, rolls in ditch

A 69-year-old Hodgeman County woman died Wednesday after her pickup drove off a Kansas highway into a ditch and hit a culvert.

Cynthia C. Goding of Hanston was driving northbound on U-283 at mile marker 104, or about 2 miles south of K-96 highway in Ness County, when the crash happened shortly after 2 p.m., according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report. After the 2002 Toyota pickup hit the culvert at 110 Road, it rolled and landed in another ditch, the KHP said.

Authorities say Goding went left of center before leaving the roadway. She was alone in the truck at the time.

Ness County is about a three hour drive northwest of Wichita.