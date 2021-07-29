Wichita police write 143 citations in several hours of Kellogg traffic sting

Several hours of traffic enforcement along high-accident areas of Kellogg on Tuesday yielded 143 citations, Wichita police said Thursday.

The highest speed clocked during the enforcement was 92 in a 60 mph zone. The enforcement lasted about five hours and spanned from 135th Street West to Rock.

Wichita has 26 fatal wrecks so far this year, up from 15 at the same time last year. There were 35 fatal wrecks in all of 2020.

“One vehicle fatality is too many!” police said in a Facebook post. “WPD traffic bureau will continue focusing on high-accident locations to reduce speed-related crashes and fatalities on Kellogg and surrounding areas.”

In January, a similar traffic enforcement effort along Kellogg yielded 170 citations.