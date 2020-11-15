Camaro driver dies after pulling out in front of semi in southwest Kansas, troopers say

A southwest Kansas man has died after a Camaro was hit by a semi in Ford County.

Emergency crews were called at around 10:12 p.m. Friday to an injury accident at Lariat Way and U.S. 56, southeast of Dodge City, state troopers wrote in a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report. Investigators determined a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro was westbound on Lariat and stopped at a stop sign before pulling out in front of a 2018 International semi that was southbound on U.S. 56.

The Chevy driver was taken to Western Plains Regional Hospital, where he died. He was identified in the KHP report as 28-year-old Marcos P. Solis, of Dodge City.

The 27-year-old Iowa man driving the semi had no apparent injury.