Concordia man dies after pickup truck rolls in ditch in late-night crash, troopers say

A Kansas man died late Saturday night after a single-vehicle wreck in Cloud County.

Emergency crews were called at around 11:15 p.m. to an injury accident on 210th Road, about three miles north of Aurora, state troopers wrote in a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report. Investigators determined a 2002 GMC Sierra was southbound, left the roadway and rolled into the east ditch.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Cloud County Hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was identified in the KHP report as 40-year-old Amanda R. Applebee, of Aurora.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified in the KHP report as 38-year-old Ryan J. Peltier, of Concordia.

The driver and passenger were apparently related. The crash report states that his next of kin was in the vehicle and was notified of his death at the scene.

