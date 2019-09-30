Series of 11 earthquakes in 24 hours shake Jewell County in northern Kansas

VIDEO: Kansas Geological Survey chief on Kansas earthquakes Rex Buchanan says earthquake increase is almost certainly caused by increased oil waste disposal. (Sept. 3, 2015) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rex Buchanan says earthquake increase is almost certainly caused by increased oil waste disposal. (Sept. 3, 2015)

Geologists recorded 11 earthquakes in about 24 hours in the same northern Kansas county over the weekend.

Kansas Geological Survey data shows the cluster of quakes struck north and east of Randall in Jewell County on Saturday and Sunday. Four of the 11 earthquakes had a magnitude of at least 3.0.

The first tremors came with a 3.3 magnitude quake at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, and the ground last shook with a 2.5 magnitude quake at around 6:46 p.m. Sunday. Nine other earthquakes struck Sunday morning, with the strongest quake a 3.5 magnitude at around 3:53 a.m.

The USGS asks those who feel the ground shake to report it online at earthquake.usgs.gov.

The cluster of earthquakes hit a month after the Kansas Corporation Commission announced it was investigating the cause of a swarm of 17 earthquakes hit in the same area of Reno County in central Kansas. The regulatory agency’s investigation is focused on the underground disposal of oilfield waste that’s been blamed for quakes elsewhere in southern Kansas.

Reno County felt three more earthquakes on Saturday, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The strongest was a 2.9 magnitude at around 3:16 p.m.

Osborne County also had an earthquake over the weekend — a 2.5 magnitude at around 4:57 p.m. Sunday.