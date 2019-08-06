State
State troopers investigating deadly wreck on U.S. 54 near Eureka, KHP says
State troopers are investigating a crash that led to the death of at least one person.
Emergency crews were called just before 4 p.m. Tuesday to a fatal traffic accident on U.S. 54 in Greenwood County, Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Wingate said on Twitter. The crash involved a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger car. Both directions of travel on the highway are closed.
Greenwood County Emergency Management officials said in a Facebook post that the wreck has caused the highway to be closed to both directions of travel from Eureka city limits east to the K-99 south junction.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
