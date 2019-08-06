19-year-old Kansas woman killed when car and van crashed in southeast Kansas, KHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A teenage woman was killed in a Monday evening wreck in southeast Kansas, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 8:35 p.m. to an injury accident at the intersection of Harper Road and U.S. 400 about a mile north of Fredonia, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, one patient was taken to a Wichita hospital and five people were taken to a Fredonia hospital.

Investigators determined a 2002 Chevy Malibu was northbound on Harper Road and failed to yield at the stop sign with the highway, colliding with a westbound 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The crash led to the death of Haley R. Surber, 19, of Erie, the crash report states. She was a passenger in the Chevrolet. The car’s 18-year-old driver was taken to Wesley Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.

The two adults and three children in the van, who are all from Wichita, were taken to Fredonia Regional with suspected minor injuries.