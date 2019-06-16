Driver in 1938 Chevy pickup dies after crashing into semi trailer on Kansas highway

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The driver of an antique pickup died after the vehicle crashed into a semi trailer Saturday morning, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 7:46 a.m. to the junction of U.S. 83 and K-23 about 2 miles east of Selden in Sheridan County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. One man was taken to Sheridan County Health Complex and pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that a 1938 Chevrolet pickup and a 2019 Kenworth semi were both southbound on U.S. 83, troopers wrote in the report. The Chevy truck ran into the side of the semi, then as the semi “swerved to avoid the accident” the pickup “ran into the trailer and was hit by the duals.”

The crash report identified the Chevy’s driver as Daniel J. Rempel, 70, of McCook, Nebraska. He died at the hospital. The 37-year-old North Dakota man driving the semi did not report any injuries from the wreck.

Selden is about 280 miles northwest of Wichita.