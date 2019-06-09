Kansas man killed when he is thrown from SUV that rolled during crash, trooper says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A man was killed in a western Kansas rollover crash Saturday night, a state trooper said.

Emergency crews were called at around 10:45 p.m. to a wreck near K-147 in Trego County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. Kyle A. Urban, 31, of Ellis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers determined that Urban’s 1997 GMC Jimmy was westbound on S Road near 370th Avenue when the SUV went off the roadway, rolled and threw the driver out of the vehicle.