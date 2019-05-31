Kansas Highway Patrol investigates double fatality crash on U.S. 400 in Labette County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

State troopers are investigating a double fatality crash in Labette County.

Trooper Rick Wingate of the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a tweet that a two-vehicle, head-on wreck killed two people Friday afternoon. The crash happened near milepost 398 on U.S. 400 at around 5 p.m. and involved a commercial motor vehicle.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is assisting with traffic control as the Critical Highway Accident Response Team investigates. The highway patrol asks drivers to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.