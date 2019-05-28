Local

One person dead after southeast Kansas highway crash, state trooper says

One person has died after a highway crash in southeast Kansas, a state trooper said.

Trooper Rick Wingate of the Kansas Highway Patrol said a trooper responded at around 4:44 p.m. Tuesday to an injury crash on U.S. 59 at 20000 Road, about 2 miles south of Parsons in Labette County. One person has been pronounced dead, Wingate said.

Northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 59 are blocked due to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The ‘100 deadliest days for teen drivers’ is between Memorial Day and Labor Day, where an average of 10 teenagers will die in crashes across the nation each day, KHP Trooper Ben Gardner said.

