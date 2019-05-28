One person dead after southeast Kansas highway crash, state trooper says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person has died after a highway crash in southeast Kansas, a state trooper said.

Trooper Rick Wingate of the Kansas Highway Patrol said a trooper responded at around 4:44 p.m. Tuesday to an injury crash on U.S. 59 at 20000 Road, about 2 miles south of Parsons in Labette County. One person has been pronounced dead, Wingate said.

Northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 59 are blocked due to the crash.

At 4:44 p.m. hrs, K322 onscene of a injury crash on U59 and 20000 RD (Labette Co). Both Northbound and Southbound lanes of U59 are blocked. Lifeflight is on scene. Please use alternate route — Trooper Rick (@TrooperrickKHP) May 28, 2019 Subject: Troop H crash. Update U59 20000 Rd Labette Co



At 5:27 hrs K439 advised that the crash has one confirmed fatality. Please allow us room to do our job during this difficult time. — Trooper Rick (@TrooperrickKHP) May 28, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.