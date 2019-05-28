Local
One person dead after southeast Kansas highway crash, state trooper says
One person has died after a highway crash in southeast Kansas, a state trooper said.
Trooper Rick Wingate of the Kansas Highway Patrol said a trooper responded at around 4:44 p.m. Tuesday to an injury crash on U.S. 59 at 20000 Road, about 2 miles south of Parsons in Labette County. One person has been pronounced dead, Wingate said.
Northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 59 are blocked due to the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
