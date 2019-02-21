Kansas bicyclist crossing Route 66 killed in crash, state troopers say

A Kansas cyclist has died after he was struck by a Jeep while crossing Route 66 at night, officials say.

Emergency personnel were called at around 7 p.m. Wednesday to an accident on K-66 about a mile and a half west of Galena in Cherokee County, a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report shows. David Furry, 47, of Galena was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Furry, officially classified as a pedestrian in the crash report, had been riding a bicycle while crossing the highway. His bike was struck by a 2008 Jeep Commander that was westbound on the highway.

A 50-year-old Georgia woman driving the Jeep had no apparent injuries, state troopers wrote in the crash report.

The crash happened on the same stretch of highway where two German cyclists on a Route 66 ride were killed about a year ago. A KHP crash report stated that Heinz Gerd Buchel, 71, and Harry Jung, 74, were westbound on the highway about 2 miles west of Galena when a van struck them from behind. The driver of the van was not criminally charged.

K-66 was back open at approximately 11:19 pm following the confirmed fatality at mile post 2. My condolences to all those involved. pic.twitter.com/Fmp2iMlnZm — Trooper Rick (@TrooperrickKHP) February 21, 2019