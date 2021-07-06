Dole, Roberts endorse Derek Schmidt in Kansas Republican gubernatorial primary

Two Kansas GOP icons threw their support behind Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the race for governor Tuesday, more than a year before the Republican primary.

In statements Tuesday, former Senators Bob Dole and Pat Roberts announced their endorsements of Schmidt, who they called a “strong Republican” and “proven winner.”

“Attorney General Derek Schmidt has made it his goal to put the needs of Kansans first and to make a positive difference for our state. He’s a strong Republican, and he has what it takes to win and to lead with common sense and decency,” Dole, the former Senate Majority leader and 1996 presidential nominee, said.

In 2018 Dole endorsed Schmidt’s opponent, former Governor Jeff Colyer, in his gubernatorial primary against Kris Kobach. The 97-year-old announced in February he was beginning treatment for stage four lung cancer. In May, he told CBS Sunday Morning he was doing “very well.”

Roberts, who did not endorse in 2018, said he admires Schmidt’s “strong and steady leadership.”

“Derek understands rural America and Kansas agriculture. He is an experienced and trusted leader, and is a proven winner,” Roberts, 85, said.

The testimonials from Dole and Roberts, who served a combined 75 years in the U.S. Senate and House, come more than a year before the GOP primary as Schmidt and Colyer compete over the support of prominent Kansas Republicans.

Colyer announced his campaign with the backing of U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and was later endorsed by his former Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann. Schmidt is supported by several state lawmakers, House Speaker Ron Ryckman and Steve Baccus, Colyer’s former campaign manager.

The endorsements may be a sign of support for Schmidt among the Kansas GOP establishment as Colyer has sought to establish himself as the prominent conservative running for office.