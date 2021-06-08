Top Republican in Kansas House endorses Attorney General Derek Schmidt for governor

Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s campaign for Kansas governor has won the support of House Speaker Ron Ryckman, who called him a “trusted conservative leader.”

In a video released Tuesday morning, Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, praised Schmidt’s work on a constitutional amendment that would allow abortion restrictions and on changes to the state’s emergency management laws during the pandemic.

He also noted the lawsuits he has filed against Democratic presidential administrations and Gov. Laura Kelly.

“Both publicly and privately, Derek has been a reliable conservative voice who listens and gets things done in state government — and who has the values and the backbone to stand up for what’s right,” Ryckman said.

Since announcing their candidacies in the spring, Schmidt and former Governor Jeff Colyer have raced to gain the endorsements of prominent Kansas Republicans.

Colyer announced his campaign with the backing of Sen. Roger Marshall and was later endorsed by his former Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann. Schmidt is supported by several state lawmakers and Steve Baccus, Colyer’s former campaign manager.

Last year Ryckman, a fifth-term representative who has led House Republicans as speaker since 2016, was rumored to be considering a run himself.

“I’ve worked closely with all the major candidates for governor. And to me, the best choice is clear,” he said in the video.

Schmidt, 53, a three-term incumbent, was a consistent presence in the Statehouse during the 2021 Legislative session, testifying on bills that limited Kelly’s emergency powers, expanded gun access and granted new authority to his office. In the final days of the session last month, he stood outside the House and Senate chambers speaking with lawmakers.

With Ryckman’s endorsement in hand and the Kansas primary coming up August 2022, Schmidt is likely to be even more engaged with legislators when they reconvene early next year.

Senate leadership has stayed silent in the race but Republican Senators Molly Baumgardner, from Louisburg, and Rick Kloos, from Topeka, announced their support for Schmidt earlier this year.

Colyer has sought to paint Schmidt as a moderate, a designation Schmidt dismissed in an interview at the Kansas GOP convention in April.

“We’re both conservative people, Jeff and I, and that’s true for virtually all of the leadership of the Kansas Republican Party,” Schmidt said. “I don’t think that’s much of an issue and I think it’s an invitation to debate small things and I would prefer to debate big things like how we win this election so we can actually lead this state in a more conservative direction.”