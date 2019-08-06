Elections
Results from the 2019 Wichita primary election (updated 7:15 p.m.)
Results from the Aug. 6, 2019, Wichita election. Results are incomplete and not yet official.
Wichita Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Joshua M. Atkinson WICHITA
|49
|0.7%
|Brock E. Booker WICHITA
|133
|2.0%
|Ian M. Demory WICHITA
|52
|0.8%
|Mark S. Gietzen WICHITA
|199
|3.0%
|Jeff Longwell WICHITA
|2,069
|31.2%
|Amy Lyon WICHITA
|482
|7.3%
|Marty Mork WICHITA
|47
|0.7%
|Lyndy Wells WICHITA
|1,919
|28.9%
|Brandon Whipple WICHITA
|1,685
|25.4%
School board member at large USD 259
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Brent T. Davis USD 259
|512
|10.5%
|Trish Hileman USD 259
|1,126
|23.2%
|Sheril Logan USD 259
|1,569
|32.3%
|Joseph W. Shepard USD 259
|1,651
|34.0%
Comments