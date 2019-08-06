Elections

Results from the 2019 Wichita primary election (updated 7:15 p.m.)

Eagle staff

Results from the Aug. 6, 2019, Wichita election. Results are incomplete and not yet official.

Wichita Mayor

CandidateVotesPercent
Joshua M. Atkinson WICHITA490.7%
Brock E. Booker WICHITA1332.0%
Ian M. Demory WICHITA520.8%
Mark S. Gietzen WICHITA1993.0%
Jeff Longwell WICHITA2,06931.2%
Amy Lyon WICHITA4827.3%
Marty Mork WICHITA470.7%
Lyndy Wells WICHITA1,91928.9%
Brandon Whipple WICHITA1,68525.4%


School board member at large USD 259

CandidateVotesPercent
Brent T. Davis USD 25951210.5%
Trish Hileman USD 2591,12623.2%
Sheril Logan USD 2591,56932.3%
Joseph W. Shepard USD 2591,65134.0%


