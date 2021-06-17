End to Kansas COVID emergency ‘effectively expires’ about 21,300 driver’s licenses, IDs

The end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration in Kansas has “effectively expired” the driver’s licenses or state identification cards of about 21,300 people.

Under Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order, Kansans with licenses or IDs that expired in April, May or June had the renewal deadline extended to June 30. But Republican legislators on Tuesday rejected an extension of the 15-month-long pandemic emergency and the governor’s orders.

“Due to the Legislative Coordinating Council’s failure to extend the statewide emergency declaration, Executive Order #21-16, which included a renewal deadline of June 30 for driver’s license and identification cards that expired in April, May, and June, is no longer in effect,” said Zach Fletcher, director of communications for the Kansas Department of Revenue, in a Thursday statement. “Therefore, individuals whose driver’s license and ID cards expired in the months of April, May, and June are considered expired as of Tuesday evening.

“Failing to extend the declaration effectively expires about 21,300 Kansas driver’s licenses or identification cards which, under Executive Order #21-16, had until the end of the month to be renewed.”

The Revenue Department is currently waiving late fees for renewals affected by the decision.

The LCC’s move does not affect Kansans whose credentials expired between March 2020 and March 2021, who still have a renewal deadline of June 30. The KDOR’s Division of Vehicles sent more than 55,700 postcards in April to residents who had not renewed their driver’s license or identification card. By June 1, there were still 45,000 Kansans who had not yet renewed their ID.

The renewal extension for that group was written into law with the passage of Senate Bill 127, so it was not affected by the early termination of the executive order.

Driver’s licenses can be renewed online by visiting https://ikan.ks.gov/, and in-person appointments can be scheduled online at www.ksrevenue.org/DOVAppointmentInfo.

Sedgwick County has three KDOR offices. The Wichita locations are at 1873 W. 21st St. and 610 S. Tyler Road. In Derby, the office is at 620 N. Rock Road, Suite 300.

People may also use the AAA mobile DMV unit at 2110 N. Maize Road. You don’t need to be a AAA member to use their services. Appointments are available for June 22 and June 29 and can be scheduled online.