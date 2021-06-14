Pandemic deadline for Kansas driver’s license and state ID renewals ends this month

Kansans whose driver’s license or state identification card expired during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic have until the end of the month to renew their credentials.

The pandemic-induced deadline is June 30 for state credentials that expired between March 12, 2020, and March 30, 2021. The coming deadline is due to the expiration of the COVID-19 extension with the passage of Senate Bill 127.

“In addition to ending the COVID-19 extension for expired credentials, the legislation expanded the age range on mobile renewals,” said David Harper, the state’s Division of Vehicles director, in a news release. “Summer is typically a busy time for our offices as teen drivers come in for the first time. Because of that, we are heavily encouraging the use of iKan, the Department’s online driver’s license renewal system.”

The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles sent more than 55,700 postcards in April to affected residents who had not renewed their driver’s license or identification card. By June 1, there were still 45,000 Kansans who had not yet renewed their ID.





The expansion of eligibility for mobile renewals means people ages 21 to 64 may use a computer or cellphone to renew their card. Previously, Kansas law capped eligibility at 50 years old.

Kansans wishing to use the mobile renewal process must have had a vision test within the past year and their license must be within a year of the expiration date. The online vision form can be completed by your personal vision specialist.

The Revenue Department is currently waiving service fees for online driver’s license renewals.

The online platform is available at https://ikan.ks.gov/ or on mobile devices by downloading the iKan app.

For in-person renewals, walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. Appointments can be scheduled online at https://www.ksrevenue.org/DOVAppointmentInfo.

Sedgwick County has three KDOR offices. The Wichita locations are at 1873 W. 21st N. and 610 S. Tyler Rd. In Derby, the office is at 620 N. Rock Rd. Suite 300.

People may also use the AAA mobile DMV unit at 2110 N. Maize Rd. You don’t need to be a AAA member to use their services. Appointments are available for June 22 and June 29 and can be scheduled online.