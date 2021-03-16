Political gridlock could force a coin toss to choose Wichita City Council member

The Wichita City Council is following a complicated process to replace former City Council member James Clendenin. The winner could ultimately be decided by a coin toss.

The Wichita City Council could name a replacement for disgraced former Council member James Clendenin Tuesday morning — or the decision could drag out for weeks or months, depending largely on Council member Cindy Claycomb’s vote.

The City Council failed to name a new member two weeks ago, after casting five rounds of identical ballots without a candidate receiving a majority of the council’s six votes.

Excluding Claycomb, the Council is split along party lines, with the board’s three Republicans backing fellow Republican Jared Cerullo and its two Democrats pulling for Sedgwick County Democratic Party Chairman Joseph Shepard.

Clendenin’s seat has been vacant for three and a half months. During that time, the District 3 Advisory Board narrowed a field of nine candidates to five and forwarded those names to the City Council for a vote.

Claycomb, who switched from Republican to unaffiliated before running for a seat in north Wichita’s politically purple District 6, cast the sole vote for Republican Cindy Miles, who received the highest score of any candidate during the advisory board interviews.

If the other council members hold on partisan lines, Claycomb could be forced to choose sides ahead of a contested re-election campaign where her decisions are expected to be under heightened scrutiny.

If Claycomb votes for Cerullo, she would risk political fallout from the left. If she votes for Shepard, she would force a coin toss and likely lose support from some local Republicans.

If Claycomb votes for anyone other than the top two candidates, Mayor Brandon Whipple said the entire process could potentially go back to the drawing board, with the District 3 Advisory Board interviewing and selecting another batch of candidates for the Council to vote on.

“The ordinance is silent on what to do when it’s a 3-2-1 split and no one receives a majority,” Whipple said. “If there’s a tie, we flip a coin. But 3-2-1 isn’t a tie, so I think it’s possible the entire process could go back to the drawing board.”

Neighborhood activist George Theoharis and former police officer Virgil Miller didn’t get any votes earlier this month, but both are still in the running for the vacant seat.

Claycomb did not return a phone call Monday afternoon seeking comment.

Miles could throw another wrench in the system if she decides to drop out of the race, as she has signaled she would do after this week if she is unable to sway council members to her side.

Whipple said if Miles drops out of the race, the District Advisory Board could potentially choose another candidate for the council to interview and consider, although its unclear how that could be accomplished in the week before the third round of voting, as required by city ordinance.

“If she doesn’t want to be on the ballot for the third round, it would be my opinion that we get someone else in there because the people of south Wichita deserve another candidate to take this spot,” Whipple said.

The city law on replacing council members calls for another round of five ballots on Tuesday, and five more next week, until one of the candidates receives a majority vote (four votes). If no one receives a majority after next week, and there’s no tie, it’s unclear what happens next. The winner would fill Clendenin’s seat until January.

The District 3 council seat is vacant because of the resignation of Clendenin, who stepped down in December over his role in a scandal involving a false attack ad targeting Whipple in the 2019 mayoral race.

The ad, which falsely accused Whipple of sexual harassment while he was a state legislator, was launched through an anonymous New Mexico limited-liability company and contributions were funneled through a nonprofit sports charity to shield the identities of the politicians and donors involved.

But an Eagle investigation and a defamation lawsuit by Whipple linked Clendenin to the false ad, along with former state Rep. Michael Capps and former Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, who were both voted out of office during re-election bids last year.

Miles said she still hopes she can convince council members to vote for her, but that she has been disappointed in the replacement process. She said she has spoken with each of the City Council members and it seems that they are unwilling to budge.

“I was honestly quite shocked that the council wouldn’t follow what the District Advisory Board recommended when I received the highest score,” Miles said. “I think it sends a bad message when someone such as myself goes out there and puts in all of this work over the years in the community and wins the confidence of the district advisory board but can’t get council members to break from their parties.”