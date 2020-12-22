Wichita City Council member James Clendenin to resign amid investigation, controversy

Under investigation for potential abuse of CARES Act funds and facing ouster proceedings for participating in a political scandal during the 2019 Wichita mayoral race, Wichita City Council member James Clendenin plans to resign by the end of the year, he announced Tuesday.

Clendenin is the longest serving member of the City Council and faced the possibility of being the first council member ousted in the city’s 150-year history.

Clendenin is one of three Wichita Republican officeholders behind the “Protect Wichita Girls” video, a political advertisement that falsely accused Mayor Brandon Whipple of sexual harassment, and a plot to blame former Sedgwick County GOP Chairman Dalton Glasscock for the bogus ad.

Until recently, Clendenin’s role in the scandal was largely overshadowed by those of state Rep. Michael Capps and former Sedgwick County Commission Michael O’Donnell, who were both voted out of office this year.

Following the November election, O’Donnell resigned after being informed that Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett planned to oust him based on an investigation into the video and subsequent cover-up.

Bennett later filed a petition in district court seeking to remove Clendenin from his seat on the council. Clendenin has not responded to Bennett’s filing in court and was granted an extension until Dec. 30, court records show. Clendenin’s decision to resign would render the move to oust him moot.

The ouster effort arose after Clendenin, Capps and O’Donnell were secretly recorded by Matthew Colborn, the young video entrepreneur hired to produce the false ad targeting Whipple. That recording captured the three politicians plotting to lay blame for the false ad on Glasscock, a close friend of O’Donnell and his former campaign manager.

Bennett’s petition to remove Clendenin said he had engaging in criminal and unethical conduct that made him unfit to hold public office.

Bennett said Clendenin broke multiple laws:

▪ Aiding and abetting criminal false communications — After the video smearing Whipple published, Clendenin knew it was false but denied any knowledge or involvement in interviews with reporters. He waited 18 days to tell the video producer to take down the video.

▪ Criminal false communications — Clendenin advised Capps to lie on a radio program to shift the blame onto Glasscock.

▪ Soliciting illegal donations — Clendenin and O’Donnell asked donors to write checks to the Fourth and Long Foundation, a 501(c)3 charity founded and controlled by Capps, for the purpose of a political campaign, which is illegal. The money was laundered through the charity to pay Colborn for producing the Whipple attack ad.

▪ Violating the City Council’s Code of Ethics — Clendenin’s role in attacking Whipple and Glasscock with false allegations broke the city’s code of ethics, showing he “willfully neglect[ed] to perform any duty enjoined upon [him] by law.”

Earlier this month, Bennett confirmed an investigation into Clendenin and Capps for nearly a half a million dollars in coronavirus relief aid that went to entities under their control, the same companies and nonprofit charity used to fund and launch the attack ad in 2019.

Clendenin has not responded to questions about his role in the CARES Act awards.