Kansas congressman tests positive for COVID-19 after House vote on Biden’s electors

Newly elected Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in a House vote Wednesday evening on a challenge to President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral votes.

LaTurner, a Republican from Pittsburg, received the positive test results late Wednesday, his chief of staff told The Star early Thursday as lawmakers continued to debate a challenge to Biden’s victory.

“Congressman LaTurner is following the advice of the House physician and CDC guidelines and, therefore, does not plan to return to the House floor for votes until he is cleared to do so,” Braden Dreiling, LaTurner’s chief of staff, said in a text message.

Dreiling said LaTurner received the test in accordance with the District of Columbia’s travel guidelines, which require visitors to be tested. He said LaTurner was not experiencing any symptoms.

LaTurner had participated in a vote Wednesday when the House weighed an objection to Arizona’s 11 electoral votes. The measure was voted down 303 to 121, but LaTurner and every other House Republican from Kansas supported it.

After midnight, the House began a new debate on a challenge to Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. LaTurner missed the vote after receiving his test results.

The freshman GOP congressman’s positive COVID-19 tests comes amid concerns about social distancing during the House votes. It also follows a chaotic day at the Capitol that saw four people die during a riot started by supporters of President Donald Trump seeking to disrupt the counting of electoral votes.