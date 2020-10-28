Sedgwick County Commission formally asks O’Donnell to resign

The Sedgwick County Commission passed a resolution Wednesday censuring Commissioner Michael O’Donnell and formally requesting his resignation.

And if O’Donnell wins re-election next week, he should decline to serve that term, the resolution said.

O’Donnell is the second Wichita area official to be censured by his colleagues this week. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council censured south-side council member James Clendenin.

Both Republican officeholders, along with State Rep. Michael Capps, have been tied to a smear video campaign that falsely accused Mayor Brandon Whipple of sexual harassment and a cover-up that blamed Sedgwick County GOP Chair Dalton Glasscock for the video.

The plot to blame Glasscock was revealed Friday, when a secret recording was released of a November 2019 meeting of the three men where they schemed how to get away with it.

“Like I’ve always learned in politics, it’s always avoid the truth at all expense, right? And just go on the attack,” O’Donnell is heard saying in the recording.

He also compared their mission to that of Scott Roeder, the anti-abortion extremist who assassinated Wichita abortion provider Dr. George Tiller in 2009 during a Sunday morning service at Reformation Lutheran Church where Tiller was serving as an usher.

The statements were on a secret recording made by Matthew Colborn, hired to produce a video smearing Whipple in his campaign to unseat former Mayor Jeff Longwell. Colborn’s attorney, Michael Schultz, released the audio to media Friday.

Wichita Eagle reporting had already connected all three officeholders to the smear campaign, but they have consistently downplayed their roles. When the audio recording surfaced, the reaction from Wichita officials has been swift.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell read the resolution, saying O’Donnell’s involvement “displays a lack of honesty and integrity.”

“The content of the audio recording could lead to a reasonable conclusion that this attempt to shift blame was dishonest and that the other individuals sought to be blamed were not involved in the production of the negative campaign video,” Howell said.

The Sedgwick County Republican Party and Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Estes have called on the three officials to resign, but none of the trio of Wichita Republican officeholders has stepped down.

“To try to blame an innocent man for such a disgusting act is despicable,” Commissioner Lacey Cruse said.

“The only way out of this is to resign, is to admit what you did and ask for forgiveness. That is your only way out,” Cruse said to O’Donnell, who sits to the immediate right of Cruse on the Commission bench.

O’Donnell continued to deny his involvement in the video, saying his only involvement was raising money for what he thought was a billboard campaign.

He admitted to the cover-up and called it “stupid” and “wrong.”

“Although I never acted on the comments in that conversation, it was terrible,” O’Donnell said. “I deeply regret my actions.”

O’Donnell said what he did was “a serious lapse in judgment.” O’Donnell said he thinks he has changed a lot since the video campaign, citing the death of his father in February. “But that’s not an excuse for my actions, because they were wrong.”

He also apologized to the entire commission.

The commission voted 4-0, with O’Donnell abstaining.

On Tuesday, Sedgwick County Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner had added his name to a growing list of Republican officials calling for the resignations of the three GOP officials involved in the scandal.

The three officials — O’Donnell, Clendenin and Capps — are currently embroiled in a civil defamation lawsuit brought by Whipple and under investigation by District Attorney Marc Bennett, who will decide whether their actions constitute grounds for legal action seeking to oust them from office.

The resignation demands follow Friday’s reveal of an audio recording made by Matthew Colborn, the young video entrepreneur who made the “Protect Wichita Girls” video targeting Whipple in his 2019 race against incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell.

The attack ad lifted accusations from a Kansas City Star/Wichita Eagle story about alleged sexual harassment of interns by Republican senators at the Kansas Capitol, and wrongly transferred those accusations to Whipple, a House Democrat.

The ad, launched from behind the shield of an anonymous New Mexico shell company, was quickly proven false by Eagle reporting and Whipple filed his civil lawsuit to find out who was behind it.

The audio recording released Friday offered detailed evidence of plotting by O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin to falsely accuse Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairman Dalton Glasscock of masterminding the project.

Colborn, at that point a trusted member of the group, secretly recorded the meeting. His lawyer released the recording on Friday after Whipple’s lawyer dropped Colborn as a defendant in Whipple’s defamation lawsuit.

O’Donnell’s attorney filed a response in the lawsuit late Monday denying that O’Donnell was “the driving force behind the conspiracy” as Whipple has alleged. He also denies trying to frame Glasscock and requests a jury trial.