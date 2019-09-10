First Kansas death from vaping-related lung disease reported amid national outbreak

E-cigarettes might be trendy, but they’re not as harmless as they seem Vapes and e-cigarettes have grown in popularity in recent years. Often advertised as a less dangerous alternative to cigarettes, medical professionals still have much to learn about their health effects. (Macon Telegraph) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vapes and e-cigarettes have grown in popularity in recent years. Often advertised as a less dangerous alternative to cigarettes, medical professionals still have much to learn about their health effects. (Macon Telegraph)

Kansas has recorded its first death linked to a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related lung disease.

A state resident over 50 has died, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Tuesday. Farah Ahmed, the state epidemiologist, said the patient had underlying health issues and was hospitalized with rapidly progressing symptoms.

Six cases of vaping-linked illness have now been reported in Kansas, with three of those cases confirmed. The other three remain under investigation.

“Our sympathies go out to the family of the person who died,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement. “Health officials are working hard to determine a cause and share information to prevent additional injuries. As that work continues, I urge Kansans to be careful. Don’t put yourself in harm’s way, and please follow the recommendations of public health officials.”

Those recommendations include a call to stop vaping. “If you or a loved one is vaping, please stop,” KDHE Secretary Lee Norman said, adding that he is “extremely alarmed.”

No single vaping device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses, officials said. Many of the sickened — but not all — had been vaping THC, the chemical that gives marijuana its high. Many are teens.

Health officials have only been counting certain lung illnesses in people who had vaped within the last three months. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the body apparently reacting to a caustic substance. Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and vomiting.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

