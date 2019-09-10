Goddard public schools to sue e-cigarette, vaping industry

E-cigarettes might be trendy, but they’re not as harmless as they seem Vapes and e-cigarettes have grown in popularity in recent years. Often advertised as a less dangerous alternative to cigarettes, medical professionals still have much to learn about their health effects. (Macon Telegraph) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vapes and e-cigarettes have grown in popularity in recent years. Often advertised as a less dangerous alternative to cigarettes, medical professionals still have much to learn about their health effects. (Macon Telegraph)

Goddard Public Schools and the Board of Education are planning to file suit against the makers, distributors and sellers of electronic cigarettes and vaping products.

Dane Baxa, director of community relations for Goddard Public Schools, said the school board passed a resolution Monday that authorizes a law firm to begin start work on a lawsuit against the e-cigarette and vaping industry. Officials from the school district and board plan to discuss the litigation in depth at a 1 p.m. Tuesday news conference at the Central Administration Center, 201 S. Main in Goddard.

The announcement comes as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Tuesday said the state had recorded its first death linked to a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related lung disease. So far, six cases of the illness have been reported in Kansas — including the death of a Kansas resident over the age of 50.

But across the U.S., hundreds of cases are under investigation. The illness resembles inhalation injuries and often causes chest pain, fatigue, vomiting and shortness of breath. Public health officials say there’s no single vaping product or ingredient tied to all of the cases, but many had been using THC, a chemical found in marijuana.

Many of the sickened are teens.

Baxa said Tuesday that Goddard’s decision to sue isn’t in response to the illnesses and deaths recently reported in the news but rather “a reaction” to seeing more students using e-cigarette and vaping products.

“We’re the first school district in the nation to do this,” he said.

This is a developing news situation. Check Kansas.com for updates later today.