Kansas Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retires. Gov. Laura Kelly to fill two Supreme Court seats

Lawton Nuss, the chief justice of the Kansas Supreme Court, announced Friday that he will retire after 17 years on the state’s highest court, creating a second vacancy that will be filled by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

Nuss has served on the court since 2002 and as chief justice since 2010.

Nuss was a key player in two landmark school finance cases that brought hundreds of millions of additional dollars to the Kansas educational system and made him a lightning rod for conservative lawmakers who believed the courts should leave funding decisions to the Legislature.

In a statement announcing his retirement, Nuss said his 37-year legal career “has given me the honor of working with the nearly two thousand dedicated people―judges and employees alike―of the judicial branch of government. I am extremely proud of what all these good folks have accomplished for their fellow Kansans.”

Justice Marla Luckert, second in seniority on the court, praised Nuss’ work and said he was an effective advocate for keeping the courts adequately funded.

“We have steadily worked on modernizing how we manage cases with an eye toward more efficient service to the people of Kansas,” Luckert said. “At the same time, Chief Justice Nuss has earnestly pursued funding levels that will allow us to bring employee pay to market rates and to offer competitive pay for judges, both of which are critical to the effective delivery of justice.”

Nuss’ last day as chief justice will be Dec. 17.

His retirement follows the retirement of Justice Lee Johnson, who announced two weeks ago that he’ll be retiring as of Sept. 8.

The vacancies will be filled by Kelly under the “merit-based” process approved by state voters in 1958.

A nomination panel — made up of five attorneys elected by the state’s lawyers and four non-lawyers appointed by the governor — will give Kelly three names for each of the open seats. Kelly will have to choose one of those three.