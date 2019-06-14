Kansas school funding is adequate, high court says. But justices still will oversee case

School funding case in Kansas: When will it end? (MAY 9, 2019) Schools lawyer Alan Rupe and Attorney General Derek Schmidt have differing views on whether the Supreme Court should stay involved in school finance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (MAY 9, 2019) Schools lawyer Alan Rupe and Attorney General Derek Schmidt have differing views on whether the Supreme Court should stay involved in school finance.

Kansas public schools are finally constitutionally funded, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday after lawmakers battled for years over how many tax dollars should go toward education.

In a highly anticipated opinion, the court said an additional $90 million in spending approved by the Legislature this spring brings Kansas into constitutional compliance. The decision comes nearly a decade after the filing of a lawsuit accusing the state of inadequate funding

But the court will retain jurisdiction of the case, allowing justices to ensure lawmakers follow through on promises to boost education dollars.

Gov. Laura Kelly hailed the court’s opinion, calling it a “victory for Kansas.”

“Educating our kids is not just one of the best ways to address challenges facing our state, it’s also our moral and constitutional obligation, Kelly said in a statement. “Yet for years our leaders failed to meet that obligation.”

Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said she was pleased the court had accepted the funding but disappointed it would retain jurisdiction. She said lawmakers must now work to improve graduation rates and make sure students are ready for college, technical schools or the workforce.





“The Kansas Legislature must now make sure the additional funding delivers real results for our students,” Wagle said in a statement.

Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican who helped spearhead efforts to pass $90 million in additional funding this spring, said senators had believed this year’s plan would receive the court’s approval.

“I think this is a very positive step for our schools because they will be able to just continue to move forward in their budgeting,” Baumgardner said. “They have that assurance, not only for this upcoming school year, but for subsequent school years.”

Lawyer Alan Rupe called it “the last skirmish in a 10-year-old battle.”

Rupe, who represented the plaintiff school districts, said he doesn’t think that the new funding adequately accounts for inflation, but “we lost because they (the justices) considered what the state had done to be substantial compliance.”

“I put it in the category of we were right, but we lost,” he said.

But, he added, “If you look at the overall results of what’s been achieved for Kansas kids since we filed this case in 2010, it’s in excess of a billion dollars a year in money to public education. I think we’re already starting to see the results of that in student achievement and in lower dropout rates, and overall it’s been a huge success.”

Rep. Jim Ward, D-Wichita and the ranking minority on the House Education Committee, hailed that the court is retaining oversight, which he said will “ensure that the Republicans don’t change their minds next year.”

The current case, known as Gannon, followed up on an earlier case called Montoy where the Republican-controlled Legislature agreed to a funding increase, but then backed away when state finances soured.





Because the justices had released their jurisdiction over Montoy, the school districts had to start all over with new plaintiffs and an entirely new case.

“There’s a history of promises being made today not being fulfilled tomorrow,” Ward said. “So it’s very good the court’s retaining jurisdiction.”

Rupe agreed that Friday’s ruling should prevent a repeat of what happened with Montoy.

“With the court retaining jurisdiction, the Legislature’s feet will be held to the fire on compliance,” he said.

The court on Friday didn’t say how long it would keep control of the case. The justices said they would keep jurisdiction “to ensure continued implementation of the scheduled funding.”

Baumgardner said Republican lawmakers had hoped the court would release jurisdiction, but said she isn’t surprised that justices are retaining the case.

“I think it’s their statement: ‘We will be watching, and making sure that what was signed into law this past spring really is going to be what is delivered to schools,’” Baumgardner said.

Some GOP lawmakers have repeatedly accused the Supreme Court of overstepping its authority in its rulings on education. Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook, R-Shawnee, said by retaining jurisdiction, the court was continuing down that path.

“Once again, there is a selfish and reckless violation of the voice and liberty of the people. The opinion is another grab to amass political power and authority so justices on the court can proclaim what state law is, rather than respect the will and the liberty of the people,” Pilcher-Cook said in a statement. “The people must rise up and make their voices heard to fight against tyranny by this court.”

Rupe said he had seen legislative attitudes change toward school funding toward the the latter stages of the Gannon case.

“I was encouraged by the entire process,” he said. “We didn’t hear shouts of ‘money doesn’t make a difference in public education’ or ‘we shouldn’t have government schools’ or ‘these are all activist judges.’ I think both the state and the plaintiffs were pretty much on the same page and pointed in the same direction. It was just a matter of specifically where we’re headed and how far we’re getting.”

The Gannon case has bedeviled lawmakers for years. They repealed a formula for distributing dollars that had been in place since the 1990s and replaced it – and then replaced it again. They added funding multiple times.

The Kansas Constitution required the Legislature to make “suitable provision for the finance of the educational interests of the state.” The Supreme Court has interpreted that to require adequate and equitable funding.

In a series of decisions in the past few years, the high court repeatedly found the way the state funding education was unconstitutional.

It wasn’t until 2018 when lawmakers reached a breakthrough. That year, the Legislature passed and then-Gov. Jeff Colyer signed a massive plan to increase annual school funding by $525 million a year. The increase is still being phased in.

It was a repudiation of former Gov. Sam Brownback’s plan to fund schools through what he called “block grants” to districts. Brownback touted the plan as a way to give schools flexibility to spend money where they needed to, but the districts argued and the Supreme Court agreed it was essentially just a spending freeze.

The Supreme Court largely signed off on the Colyer-approved plan, but faulted lawmakers for not accounting for funding lost to inflation. So when the Legislature returned this year, lawmakers advanced a bill adding $90 million in annual funding for four years.

Both Republicans and Democrats supported the plan and Kelly signed it into law in April.

But attorneys for the school districts suing the state — Wichita, Kansas City, Dodge City and Hutchinson — said the bill fell $270 million short of what’s needed. The plan should have stacked the additional funding each year so that by the fourth year Kansas was providing an additional $360 million a year in funding, they said.

“You don’t figure the inflation on a loaf of bread by taking one slice and figure inflation on one slice. It’s on the whole loaf,” Rupe said in May.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court wasn’t persuaded by Rupe’s arguments.

In its decision Friday, the Supreme Court found that with the additional funding the state had “substantially complied” with its previous decisions. The court said “we did not order specific levels or even prescribe a particular method for how to calculate any levels”

During oral arguments last month, the justices had appeared to hint they were nearing the end of their patients with the case.

“I’ve been on this court 14 years and 11 of those 14 years there’s been ongoing school finance litigation ... is there ever crossing the finish line in these types of cases?” Justice Eric Rosen said.

In the end, the justices decided the answer was yes.