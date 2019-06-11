500 e-scooters hit a speed bump at Wichita City Hall when e-commuters question plan

Scooter users speak out at Wichita City Council meeting Users of scooters shared their concerns with the Wichita City Council about potential restrictions on the use of the personal transportation devices. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Users of scooters shared their concerns with the Wichita City Council about potential restrictions on the use of the personal transportation devices.

As a rental company announced plans to put 500 electric scooters on Wichita streets, the City Council delayed allowing that while it tries to allay the concerns of scooter commuters.

Zagster, the company that provides the rental bikes to Bike Share ICT, and its partner, Spin, had expected to have the e-scooters on the streets of central Wichita by the end of this month.

They announced they would deploy the scooters as soon as the city finalizes the passage of an ordinance setting rules for their use.

That ordinance — first approved last week — was scheduled for a perfunctory final vote on Tuesday.

But then resident Matt Bradshaw raised concerns about unintended consequences during public comments.

At Mayor Jeff Longwell’s suggestion, the council pulled the ordinance off the consent agenda and delayed it for a week for some final tweaking

Bradshaw, who lives in west Wichita, commutes to work on his electric scooter and said the rules — designed for the low-speed streets downtown — could prevent him from doing that.

“It’s my mode of transportation,” he said. “If you put this ordinance into play, you’re stopping me from going to work.”

The new regulations ban small electric scooters from sidewalks and from streets where the speed limit is 40 mph or above — which in practical terms means streets up to 35 mph.

Bradshaw said he rides about 2 1/2 miles every day from his home near Central and Ridge to his work at Maize and 4th.

Speed limits would keep him from riding on Central, Ridge, Tyler or Maize, essentially blocking him into his residential neighborhood.

Another problem, Bradshaw said, was the proposed rules also prohibit scooter use after dusk or 9 p.m., whichever comes first.

“Wintertime, 6:45 it is dark in Wichita,” he said. “You’re telling me that if I’m late coming home from work . . . I’m at risk of getting a ticket and the $35 impound fee . . . I shouldn’t have to worry about this going home from work.”

Casey Boultinghouse and Nathaniel Richardson, of the group eSkate Wichita, were in the audience at the meeting and said they appreciated the city taking a little extra time to work out the wrinkles.

Boultinghouse, for example, rides electric skateboards for transportation and for his work as a filmmaker when he shoots rolling shots.





The ordinance appears to ban scooters from the sidewalks and motorized skateboards from the streets, although they are similar in operation, speed and maneuverability

“First and foremost we definitely want (personal electric vehicles) here, absolutely,” Boultinghouse said. “But we just want a little bit more clarification on some of the ordinances that classify different vehicles.”