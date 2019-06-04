Wichita clears path for electric rental scooters to operate downtown

City officials test drive electric scooters Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson rides an electric scooter during a demonstration. ( March 6, 2019 ) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson rides an electric scooter during a demonstration. ( March 6, 2019 )

You might soon be zipping around downtown Wichita on a rented scooter, but you’ll have to follow some rules.

The motorized electric scooters are common in big cities across the country and the Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved a pilot program to allow them to be deployed here for the first time.

Alan Kailer of Bike Walk Wichita welcomed the scooters, which he said will increase traffic in bike lanes and get motorists more used to looking out for people there. That, he said, “will enhance safety for all of the users.”

Companies that want to rent out scooters in Wichita will have to pay for the privilege through an administration fee of $500 to $1,000 and 15 cents for each ride rented.

The money will go to a city fund to establish and maintain bike paths, officials said.

In contrast to some cities where scooters operate largely unregulated, Wichita’s scooters will have to follow rules including:

▪ Operators will have to be 18 or older to rent a scooter.

▪ The top possible speed of rental scooters will be 15 mph.

▪ Scooters won’t be allowed on sidewalks or streets where the speed limit for cars is 40 mph or more.

▪ Scooters will have to automatically shut down at dusk or 9 p.m., whichever comes first.

▪ City staff can immediately impound any scooter that’s blocking traffic or otherwise creating a hazard.

▪ Operating or parking scooters will be prohibited in selected areas.

Michael Tann, director of Wichita Transit, said he expects three to four companies to deploy between 100 and 500 scooters.

The companies will have to meet city requirements for safety, maintenance and insurance and share usage and safety data with the transit department.

Mayor Jeff Longwell noted that the rules governing scooters will be tighter than in other communities and asked how the city will inform people of the extra regulations they’ll have to follow.

Tann said the local rules will be incorporated into the user agreement to rent scooters, and likely will be displayed in large type at scooter rental stations around the city.