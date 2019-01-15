Kelly reinstates protections for LGBT state workers in Kansas eliminated by Brownback

Gov. Laura Kelly ordered Kansas state agencies on Tuesday to again prohibit on-the-job discrimination against gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender state employees.

In one of her first official acts, Kelly signed an executive order reinstating the protections for LGBT workers that were eliminated by Gov. Sam Brownback in 2015.

The order, issued on her full first day as governor, came after she urged elected leaders to lift up all Kansans, whether or not they “love like us,” during her inaugural address Monday.

“As I have said numerous times before, discrimination of any kind has no place in Kansas and it will not be tolerated in this administration,” Kelly said. “We will ensure that state workers feel safe and supported in their working environment.”

The order, first put in place by Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius in 2007, prohibited harassment, firing or discrimination against state workers based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Brownback removed the protections the same year the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. At the time, Brownback said the order had created “a new protected class” through executive action and that any change should be made by the Legislature.

Kelly’s order goes further than the original protections, extending also to people who work for state contractors.

“It’s an important message to businesses and everybody else in Kansas that this is going to be a place where fairness and equality are valued and promoted,” said Tom Witt, director of Equality Kansas.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 21 states and the District of Columbia prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Another six states prohibit discrimination against only public employees on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity; five states also prohibit discrimination against public employees based only on sexual orientation.

Kansas sits in the middle of a string of Midwest states stretching North Dakota to Texas that have no anti-discrimination prohibitions.