Laura Kelly sworn in as Kansas governor, promising a new chapter after partisan fights

Laura Jeanne Kelly became the 48th governor of Kansas on Monday, promising a new chapter for the state based on compromise instead of partisan fights.

Kelly’s inauguration places the governor’s office back in the hands of Democrats after eight years of leadership under Republicans Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer. With the House and Senate firmly under GOP control, the state returns to an era of divided government.

She takes over a government that is improving financially but facing key challenges in education and social services.

Kelly and Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers both took the oath of office on the south steps of the Kansas Capitol, with hundreds watching amid freezing temperatures. Banners behind them proclaimed: Equality, Education, Opportunity.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“We must work together in the spirit of putting the collective good ahead of any individual ambition or agenda. We must seek to lift up all Kansans regardless of whether they look like us, think like us, worship like us, love like us or vote like us,” Kelly said in her inaugural address.

Over time, public service began to give way to partisanship, Kelly said. “Kansas lost its sense of self, its sense of community,” she added.

Elected officials bear a special responsibility to live by the examples set every day by Kansans who seek to make their communities a better place to live, Kelly said. When Kansans help each other, they’re not doing it as Republicans or Democrats, “they’re just doing what’s right; doing their part to make life a little better for those around them,” she said.

“We need to bring that same spirit of service and cooperation back to this building,” Kelly said, referencing the Capitol. “And let the insults and finger-pointing give way to compromise and a hand-shake, by putting down the partisan swords – and lifting up the values that unite us as Kansans.”

“Because in a day and age when our politics can seem so small, we must be as big as the people who sent us here.”

Kelly, 68, ascended to the governor’s office after serving 14 years as a state senator from Topeka. She is the third woman to be governor of Kansas, following in the footsteps of her longtime friend and mentor, Kathleen Sebelius, who was the second. Joan Finney, who served from 1991-1995, was the first.

During her campaign, Kelly railed against the devastation she said had been brought to state government under the leadership of Brownback. She called for reinvesting in state agencies and operations, but said rebuilding could take years.

On Monday, Kelly didn’t name Brownback, or talk about the bitter fight surrounding his signature tax cuts and their eventual rollback in 2017 – or any other specific policy or controversy.

But she made clear she believed Kansas politicians lost their way.

Kelly said that at some point “that spirit of neighbor helping neighbor that runs so strong in our communities failed to extend into this building.”

She also described this as a unique moment in America’s history, where “the values that shape our very foundation are being tested. The ideals that bind us are being strained. And sometimes it can feel like the forces of division are succeeding.”

But it’s in those moments, Kelly said, “that Kansans always shine. It’s who we are.”

In his final hours as governor, Colyer said his advice for Kelly is to listen to all Kansans. He also said that he left Kelly a letter, though he would not describe what he had wrote.

“They have a lot to say and have great ideas. If you bring everybody into the table, you can accomplish a lot. But make sure everybody is there,” Colyer said.

There are no shortage of differences between Kelly and the Republicans who wield power in the House and Senate.

On taxes, Medicaid and welfare, Kelly doesn’t see eye to eye with many Republicans. Kelly also supports abortion rights while the Legislature has approved several anti-abortion bills in recent years.

Republicans are skeptical that her agenda – she has so far said she intends to focus this year on education, Medicaid expansion and social services – is affordable taken as a whole. Despite a $900 million anticipated surplus this year, they point to projections that show the balance shrinking in coming years.

Republicans also have plans of their own, including passing a tax bill that would return any extra revenue the state receives because of differences between state and federal tax law. Kelly has said she doesn’t want to change the tax code this year.

“We have a new governor and she made some campaign promises that I think put us in the red,” Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said.

Democratic lawmakers will be under increased pressure now that their party is in the governor’s office. Democrats now have a greater responsibility to help govern, said House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita.

“We need to work in a bipartisan manner,” Sawyer said.

Rep. Tom Cox, R-Shawnee, said he hopes divided government will foster more compromise across the board.

Cox, who considers himself a more moderate Republican, hopes Democrats and Republicans will avoid “bomb throwing” as session gets underway. Republicans should avoid sending Kelly bills she would obviously veto, he indicated.

“That’s bad governing. That’s not genuinely trying to solve problems,” Cox said.

To guide her, Kelly has assembled a team that in most cases represents a sharp break with the Brownback and Colyer administrations.

Kelly has named a new leader at the Department for Children and Families, Laura Howard, replacing current secretary Gina Meier-Hummel, who Colyer brought in to reform the troubled agency.

To lead the Department of Corrections, she has brought back Roger Werholtz, a corrections secretary from the Sebelius administration. The state’s prison system came under scrutiny in 2017 over several disturbances and continues to face problems recruiting and keeping staff.

But Kelly has also made bipartisan appointments. She is retaining Colyer’s budget director, Larry Campbell, and she is keeping, for now, the leader of the Kansas National Guard, Adjutant General Lee Tafanelli.

Kelly will provide her formal policy agenda on Wednesday, when she delivers the State of the State speech. Then on Thursday, Kelly will release her budget proposal, laying out her priorities in detail.

On Monday, politics mostly gave way to pomp and circumstance.

Before taking the oath of office, Kelly attended an interfaith prayer service at the Capitol.

On Monday night, Kelly will attend the inaugural ball, typically a who’s who of state government.