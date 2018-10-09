Kobach, Kelly accuse each other of lying about schools in televised debate

Kansas governor frontrunners accused each other of lying about education in a debate at a Wichita television station Tuesday night.

It started with the first question in the KWCH-TV forum.

Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach kicked it off when he claimed “state spending on K-12 education in Kansas has been increasing, but strangely we haven’t seen the results.”

That drew a reaction from Democratic candidate Laura Kelly, a state senator from Topeka, who said schools lost funding during the administration of former Gov. Sam Brownback, and accused Kobach of wanting to go back to that time.

“The fact of the matter is we have not been increasing funding for schools until this past year when we met the court mandate to do that,” said Kelly, referring to Supreme Court decisions that found the Legislature was failing to meet its constitutional mandate to suitably fund education.

If Kobach gets elected, “We’re talking about cutting those schools again and we go back to larger class sizes, programs being cut and teachers fleeing our state,” Kelly said.

Kobach used his reply time on a question about expanding Medicaid for a retort to Kelly on education.

“Ms. Kelly continues to repeat a lie over and over again … claiming I say schools are overfunded and I want to cut school spending,” he said. “That is a falsehood. I have never said that.”

Instead, Kobach said he wants to cut into some areas of spending to increase the proportion of money going to classroom instruction. He’s pegged that at 75 percent, 10 percent above a guideline set by the Legislature as a target for schools.

Independent candidate Greg Orman tied his answer about school spending to economic growth.

“My wife said that to me once as a teacher: ‘You know the best education plan is a growing economy, because with a growing economy, parents have better jobs, they have opportunities to spend more time focused on their kids’ education.

Independent candidate Rick Kloos said part of the reason he’s running is because he’s troubled by the state seeing children as a liability rather than an asset.

“As far as the Supreme Court goes, it never should have got there,” he said “We should have dealt with the situation.”

Libertarian candidate Jeff Caldwell said he wants to increase funding for schools by legalizing and taxing marijuana and sports betting.