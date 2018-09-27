Trump coming to Kansas to rally for Kris Kobach campaign

President Donald Trump is coming to Kansas to rally for Republican Kris Kobach’s campaign for governor, the campaign announced Thursday.
“I’m honored and grateful that President Trump will be coming to Kansas on Oct. 6,” Kobach said in a statement. “President Trump’s success in cutting taxes at the national level unleashed economic growth, and I want to accomplish the same thing in Kansas by reducing our crushing tax burden.”
Kobach was a member of Trump’s transition team and has served as an unofficial adviser to the president on immigration issues.
Tickets are available through Trump’s Web site at www.donaldjtrump.com.
Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, is running against Democratic state Sen. Laura Kelly and independent candidate Greg Orman, a Johnson County businessman.
