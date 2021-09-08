Thousands of flood-damaged cars may float back to market after Ida. How to spot one

A car flooded on a local street as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida is seen in Somerville, N.J. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) AP

Cars damaged in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ida could soon be on the resale market, putting would-be buyers at risk.

Carfax spokesman Chris Basso estimates “378,000 flood-damaged autos were already on the roads” before Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Southeast Louisiana last month, according to CNBC. The system left a trail of destruction stretching from the Mississippi Gulf Coast to the Northeast, putting parts of New York City underwater.

“If history holds true, we’re looking at several thousand more [flooded] vehicles,” Basso told CNBC, “and a decent percentage of them will make it back into the market.”

Flood-damaged cars can be repaired and resold, but potential buyers aren’t always privy to a vehicle’s history. This is largely because waterlogged cars “are often transported well beyond their original region after major storms,” according to Consumer Reports.

If flood damage is disclosed on a car’s title, it can be legally resold once it has undergone the necessary repairs and a re-inspection, the consumer watchdog group said. Still, some water-damaged cars will float back on the market with a clean history.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That’s why experts encourage consumers to do a thorough inspection before buying a new ride — or pay a trusted mechanic to take a look.

How to spot a flood-damaged car

When determining if a car has flood damage, the Better Business Bureau says shoppers should always ask to see the title.

“If the title is stamped ‘salvage’ or arrived from a recently flood damaged state, ask questions,” the BBB’s website states. “[Also,] consider purchasing a vehicle history report of the vehicle, which includes information if the car has ever been tagged as ‘salvage’ or ‘flood damaged’ in any state.”

The vehicle’s dashboard and electronic components, such as lights, radio and turn signals, should be checked carefully to ensure everything is in working order, according to the watchdog agency. Over time, water can make its way into vital systems, corroding metals, short-circuiting wires and warping brakes or rotors, says Consumer Reports.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Carpeting and upholstery should also be checked for signs of dampness, mud or silt.

A smell-test is also necessary, Carfax says. If a car smells of mold or mildew, it’s likely been underwater. Other tell-tale signs of water damage include:

Mud, dirt or debris under the seats or in the glove compartment

Visible rust around doors, under the dashboard, on the pedals or inside the hood

Brittle wiring under the dashboard

Fogging or moisture beads in exterior and interior lights

All in all, experts say it’s best to pass up a car with potential signs of flood damage, “even if [it] looks acceptable and may be working when you inspect it,” Consumer Reports chief mechanic John Ibbotson said.

The interior of a car damaged by the flood is seen covered in mud, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. More than three days after the hurricane blew ashore in Louisiana, Ida’s rainy remains hit the Northeast with stunning fury on Wednesday and Thursday, submerging cars, swamping subway stations and basement apartments and drowning scores of people in five states. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Mary Altaffer AP