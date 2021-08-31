National
Bonnaroo canceled as rains from Hurricane Ida drench site of the music festival
Bonnaroo has canceled this weekend’s music festival for the second consecutive year — but not because of COVID-19.
The music festival in Tennessee announced Tuesday it will cancel Bonnaroo because the field and campgrounds are flooded.
“Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely,” the event’s organizers said on Twitter.
All tickets will be refunded in as soon as 30 days.
The Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Nelly, Jason Isbell, Phoebe Bridgers and Tyler, The Creator, had been among those scheduled to perform at the four-day festival.
Last year’s festival was canceled because of COVID-19.
Comments