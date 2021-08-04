Customer drags woman delivering groceries into her home and attacks her, Texas cops say

A Texas woman is accused of pulling a grocery delivery worker into their home and assaulting them. The Sun News file photo

A Texas woman was arrested at her home Sunday morning, accused of attacking a grocery delivery worker and holding her against her will, according to Tyler police.

Christian Blanchard, 43, of Tyler was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping, assault, and interfering with an emergency call, police told McClatchy News.

It began as a seemingly normal delivery, the victim, who requested to go by her first name only, told KLTV. But after knocking on Blanchard’s door, Meghan said things quickly turned strange, and then violent.

“It was actually a woman, wrapped in a towel and she was hysterically crying. She said, ‘I’m so glad you’re here, you have saved my life; can I have a hug?’” Meghan told the TV station, adding she felt sorry for the woman. “As I hugged her that’s when she dragged me into the home, got me by my wrists and in a position that I was unable to get away from her,” Meghan said. “She pulled me all the way through the back of the house and took me into her bedroom.”

The delivery driver was beaten and choked, and “had other injuries as well,” police said.

During the struggle, the driver was able to dial 911, police said. Blanchard grabbed the phone and threw it, but not fast enough — officers were on the way.

At one point, Meghan broke away from Blanchard and tried to escape, KLTV reported. It didn’t work.

When officers arrived, they could hear yelling from inside the home and saw Blanchard on top of the victim. They made their way in, stopped the assault and arrested Blanchard “on sight.”

Meghan hopes others in her line of work will hear her story and be careful, KLTV reported. “I also felt like something this crazy could never happen to me doing this. You have to be aware. Don’t let anybody fool you,” she said. “Always stay cautious, try not to have contact with customers as much as possible.”

