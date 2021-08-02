‘Who is it?’ Woman answering door shot 5 times in hail of 75 bullets, Illinois cops say

A Champaign, Illinois, woman was shot five times in a hail of gunfire at her home Monday. The Sun News file photo

A 58-year-old Illinois woman heard a knock at the door after midnight Monday, and when she went to answer it, she was greeted by a hail of bullets.

‘Who is it?’ the homeowner asked, approaching the door. Right after she called out to the mystery visitor, her front door exploded with gunfire, according to the Champaign Police Department.

Suspects unloaded at least 75 rounds during the ambush. Nearby houses and vehicles were also struck by gunfire, police said.

The victim was hit five times but survived, police said. She was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

As police made their way to the home, the suspects were already making their escape. A black Dodge Durango, later found to be stolen, crashed nearby, police said. At the crash, police found a gun that may have been recently fired, an empty magazine, a spent shell casing and live ammo.

The suspects were gone by the time police arrived at the crash, and investigators are searching for them.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 217-351-4545, or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 217-373-8477.