85 forged guitars — with fake autographs from stars — found at VA airport, officials say

Dozens of “counterfeit guitars” — some with fake autographs — were seized at a Virginia airport, officials say.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found the 85 guitars at Washington Dulles International Airport on March 31, according to a June 21 news release from the agency. Officials confirmed on May 28 that the guitars “violated guitar manufacturers’ trademark protections” and “completed the seizure” on June 9.

The guitars would have been worth roughly $259,000 if authentic, CBP estimates.

Most of the phony guitars were Gibson models, CBP says, but the collection also included models from CF Martin, Fender, Kramer and Taylor.

“The highest value model was a Les Paul ax supposedly autographed by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash appraised at $8,000, if authentic,” the news release says.

CBP says other guitars had autographs from guitarist Les Paul and AC/DC’s Angus Young.

The guitars were shipped from China and headed to 31 states, CBP says.

The agency says this is the second significant seizure of counterfeit guitars at the airport this year. In January, officers seized 36 guitars that were found in December and worth an estimated $158,692.

They consisted of 27 Gibson models, six Fender models, two CF Martin models and one Paul Reed Smith model.

“Many of the Gibsons were of the Les Paul line of custom guitars,” CBP says. “Even Jimmy Page’s Gibson Double Neck made the collection, as did an ax autographed by Guns and Roses guitarist Slash.”

The guitars were addressed to 21 states and Australia.

“CBP encourages consumers to protect themselves and their families by always purchasing safe, authentic goods from reputable vendors,” the agency says.

Officers seized an estimated $3.6 million in products violating intellectual property rights during a “typical day” in 2020, CBP says.

“The international trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens the competitiveness of American businesses and the livelihoods of U.S. workers while funding criminal activity,” Keith Fleming, CBP’s acting director of field operations in Baltimore said in the release. “More importantly, counterfeit goods pose a serious health and safety risk to American consumers.”