Pounds of cocaine found stuffed within shoes inside Georgia airport luggage, feds say

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it found seven pairs of shoes with cocaine stuffed in the bottoms at a Georgia airport this week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

White powder found in the soles of a traveler’s shoes at a Georgia airport turned out to be cocaine, officials say.

A 21-year-old Georgia woman was referred for “further inspection” after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on a flight from Jamaica on Sunday, according to a Tuesday news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers inspected her luggage and found seven pairs of shoes with a “white powdery substance” stuffed in the bottoms, CBP says. The substance later tested positive for cocaine, authorities say, and officials confiscated it.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it found seven pairs of shoes with cocaine stuffed in the bottoms at a Georgia airport this week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The shoes allegedly contained about three pounds of cocaine, which CBP estimates has a “street value” of $40,000.

The agency says it turned the case over to Clayton County law enforcement for “state prosecution.”

“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from our officers,” Paula Rivera, CBP port director for the Area Port of Atlanta, said in the release. “Narcotics interdiction remains a priority CBP enforcement mission, one that we take very seriously.”

CBP says it finds an average of 3,677 pounds of drugs on a “typical day” and that it “regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products.”