3-year-old dies after tumbling into campground septic tank, New Jersey officials say

A 3-year-old girl died after falling into a septic tank at a New Jersey campground, officials said.

Officials received a 911 call Saturday seeking medical help at the Sun Outdoors Campground in Erma, according to the Lower Township Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 3-year-old female who had been pulled out of a sewage septic tank after accidentally falling in,” officials said.

Officials took the girl to Cape Regional Medical Center. She was pronounced dead later that evening.

Police are investigating the girl’s death, and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation hasn’t shown any signs of foul play, police said.

“This was a devastating accident, and our thoughts are with the family and we also stand ready to provide any comfort and support they may need,” Andrew DeLong, who oversees the resort, told NJ.com in a statement.