Parents hide 52,000 fentanyl pills inside child’s car seat, Arizona officials say

Officials in Arizona found more than 52,000 fentanyl pills inside a child’s car seat, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

More than 52,000 fentanyl pills were stashed inside a hidden compartment in a child’s car seat, Arizona officials said.

Officials saw at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office the car making “an unsafe lane change” and pulled them over, according to AZFamily.

The deputies said 27-year-old Roberto Guerrero was driving and 24-year-old Ana Razo-Villela was a passenger, the news outlet reported. Three children under the age of 6 were in the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

A K-9 alerted deputies to the drugs.

“I wish I could say I was shocked that parents of three young and innocent children would use a car seat to conceal such dangerous drugs,” Sheriff David Rhodes said in a post on Facebook. “But this is the sad reality of our world we live in today. People try to get creative when hiding their criminal activity.”

The parents were arrested and charged with transportation of dangerous drugs and child endangerment, according to KTAR.

The children, ages 1, 5 and 6, are in children services’ custody, according to the sheriff’s office.