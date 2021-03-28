Food sold exclusively at Costco recalled. It might have small pieces of metal

The most recent not-food-in-your-food recall, announced Friday, comes from Trident Seafoods and affects Costco customers.

Trident says one lot of its Pacific Salmon Burgers “may contain small pieces of metal.” So, if you have a 12-pack of salmon burgers, lot No. GC101431 with a best by date of 01/14/2023, return it to Costco for a full refund.

Trident doesn’t know yet how this happened. If you have any other questions, call 866-413-4749, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time or email consumeraffairs@tridentseafoods.com.