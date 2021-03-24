Publix announces the recall of a snack bar also sold at other stores nationwide

The river of packaging mistakes from earlier this year that endangered people with food allergies has slowed to a creek, but that creek brings the recall of Bobos’s Maple Pecan Oat Bars.

The FDA, which usually runs a day or two behind Publix, posted the company-written announcement on Tuesday, as did the Lakeland-based supermarket chain.

One lot of the bars went out in wrapping that doesn’t list peanuts among the allergens. People with food allergies, especially delicate ones, check the allergens listed under the normal ingredients list.

Companies recall food sent out in packaging that leaves allergens undeclared because, as the boiler plate recall notice warning says, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

This concerns lot No. 0L30112B, with best by dates of 7/30/21 or 7/31/21. The 3-ounce bars are sold as singles or in boxes of 12. They went to stores nationwide, a list that includes the Publix chain.

If you have a peanut allergy or your bars might be eaten by someone with a peanut allergy, you can return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or an exchange for properly packaged bars.

Those with questions should email info@eatbobos.com or call the company at 303-938-1977, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.