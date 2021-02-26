Video shows woman being dragged by car during purse robbery in California

A woman visiting Oakland’s Chinatown was dragged by a car when a thief allegedly stole her purse, according to surveillance video. Police are investigating. Twitter

A thief allegedly stole a purse from a woman visiting Oakland’s Chinatown on Wednesday and dragged her down a street with a car, according to surveillance video of the incident.

The woman’s husband, who didn’t want to be identified, told KPIX that his wife was dragged 150 feet by the alleged thief’s car and that her purse was around her neck and shoulder when it was snatched. He told the station that the couple had driven to the area to visit Oakland Beauty Supply on International Boulevard.

“She’s very scared and shaken up,” he said.

The video posted online Friday by a KTVU reporter didn’t capture the purse snatching but shows the woman being dragged on her stomach by a white car. The vehicle then drives off as the woman gets up and other people rush to help her.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating the incident, KTVU reported.

The woman is “bruised and shaken but not seriously hurt,” according to the station.

An uptick in crime in Oakland’s Chinatown has led to Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley launching a special unit to investigate the attacks.