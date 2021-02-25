California teen vanished after struggling in pandemic, dad says. Now a clue emerges

San Francisco Police Department is searching for Katlin Gallaread, 14, who disappeared after leaving home more than a week ago and hasn’t been heard from since. San Francisco Police Department

A San Francisco, California teen who disappeared more than a week ago had money taken out from her bank account, her father said.

The San Francisco Police Department said it’s looking for Katlin Gallaread, 14, who was reported missing after she left her home in the city’s Northern District sometime between 8 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. Police said she left without telling her family and hasn’t been heard from since.

Police described Katlin as a Black female who is 5’1” and weighs about 90 pounds.

Katlin’s father Jason Gallaread told KTVU that the last time he saw Katlin was when they had dinner on Feb. 16 and that Ring video footage from neighbors shows her leaving the house that evening. Jason Gallaread said that around two hours later, cash was withdrawn from her bank account from an ATM in Chinatown.

There were two ATM withdrawals, including emptying her savings accounts, from a West Sacramento bank, her dad said.

Jason Gallaread said Katlin had been struggling with being isolated and not seeing her friends during the pandemic, KGO reported.

“She can’t see her friends. There’s no going outside, the social interaction. Everybody’s not the same,” Joyceline Tobias, Katlin’s grandmother, told KTVU.

Police said she’s known to frequent the Target on Geary Boulevard, Safeway on Webster Street and the Japantown area.

They asked anyone who has seen Katlin to contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411.