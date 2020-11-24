‘Mom fail’ makes Texas kindergartner’s school photo go viral. Take a look

Texas woman’s “mom fail” goes viral. Screen grab courtesy of Brittany Kinley's facebook page.

One Texas mom is receiving a lot of attention after her son’s kindergarten photo went viral for a very hilarious reason.

On Nov. 17, Brittany Kinley posted her son Mason’s official kindergarten photo with an amusing caption in the corner.

“I’m sure everyone needs a good laugh these days so thanks to my latest mom fail... you’re welcome in advance haha,” Kinley wrote. “Mason got his kindergarten pictures and I didn’t want his name on the bottom so I typed in “I don’t want this” and they freaking printed this... “

Kinley explained to KXAS-TV that when she was filling out the online photo form, there was a certain option she didn’t want, but the form wouldn’t let her move on until she addressed it.

“When I was filling out the form there was a blank for his name and I didn’t want any personalization on the photo and it wouldn’t let me bypass that blank and move to the next spot in the ordering,” Kinley said to KXAS-TV. “So I just put ‘I DON’T WANT THIS’ in the blank and it ended up printing directly on the photos!”

What ended up charming the internet wasn’t funny at first, the mom said.

“I was so excited to get the envelope in the mail, I opened it and looked at the photos and actually didn’t even notice until later that night when I went to give my mother-in-law one and we all saw it. At first, I was disappointed because it was his first official school photo but then we all started dying laughing at it,” Kinley told the TV station.

The photo, which has been shared more than 37,000 times on Facebook, caught the attention of the “Today” show, which helped Mason gain a little more popularity.

“He’ll occasionally ask how many more people is he making laugh,” Kinley said, according to the “Today” show. “His teachers gave him a round of applause and yelled, ‘I do want this!’ during drop off!’”

Kinley thinks that this will help boost people’s morale in their own daily lives.

“I think 2020 has been such a hard year for everyone and people need some positivity and a good laugh,” Kinley told ”Today”. “I’ve gotten so many messages from people saying they haven’t laughed this hard all year and that it made their day. I never thought it would have that effect but I’m so glad we can spread laughter in a crazy time like this.”