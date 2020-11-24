Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders isn’t happy about this Michigan brewery’s beer can

Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, appears during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. AP

The Detroit Lions can’t seem to catch a break — or a win — these days, even when it comes to off-the-field happenings.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. unfortunate timing to announce the launch of their latest beer as a tribute to the Lions, who are coming off of a 20-0 loss to the shorthanded Carolina Panthers, was met with jeers from not only fans, but a Lions legend, the Detroit Free Press reported on Monday.

The company announced their newest beer, “Same Old Lager,” which is a 4.5% alcohol-by-volume lager, on Sunday before the Lions’ loss. The name is a “a familiar refrain around Detroit about the “Same Old Lions,” after the team has another failing,” ESPN said. In the announcement, Eastern Market Brewing had a message regarding the beer (or their team during this 2020 season): “Don’t set your expectations too high.”

Enter legendary Lions running back Barry Sanders.

Some of you may have seen this in the @freep today - I have no affiliation with this company, and they are using my image without any permission. My legal team is working through the process to shut this down ASAP. Apologies to any fans that were duped. pic.twitter.com/STCnX2fuGS — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) November 23, 2020

Sanders clearly was upset over the 8-bit version of, what appears to be, his likeness donning his famous No. 20 jersey with a Tecmo Bowl football field in the background.

“This classic American lager is exactly what you’d expect,” the description reads, according to the Free Press. “Light, crisp, and always leaves you wanting more. Just keep telling yourself ‘the Next Beer, will be The Beer.’”

It didn’t take long before the Michigan brewery halted sales of the beer shortly after Sanders’ Monday tweet, the Free Press said.

Fans of Sanders stood behind his decision to call out the brewery on Twitter.

“If they used a Tecmo Bowl image it would have been fine. They didn’t. They knew if they used Barry Sanders image they’d get publicity,” tweeted one fan. “Barry has the right to make money off his likeness. The brewery should have just asked Barry, he probably would have done it.”

“Cool can minus what their intent is......jerks for that,” said another. “I would have gotten it just to add it to my Barry Sanders collection lol.”

Sanders is one of the most recognized faces in the Lions franchise who spent his entire NFL career in Detroit.

McClatchy News has reached out to the Eastern Market Brewing Co. for comment.