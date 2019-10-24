Bus aide knocks out teeth of kid with special needs who asked for juice, IL cops say

Jean Micklevitz, 63, is accused of knocking out the teeth of a child with special needs after he asked for a juice box and refused to get on the bus, Illinois police say. Photo from Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

A school aide in Illinois is accused with knocking out the teeth of a student with special needs who refused to get on a bus, authorities say.

The boy was about to board the school bus in Kane County, Illinois, when he asked Jean Micklevitz — who was assigned to be his helper — for a juice box on Oct. 2, prosecutors said. When she told him that food and drink weren’t allowed on the bus, he refused to move from the steps, according to a news release.

Then Micklevitz, 63, grabbed the child, dragged him toward his seat and hit him in the face several times, prosecutors said. The blows knocked out two of his teeth, prosecutors said.

Micklevitz was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery of a child. If she’s convicted, Micklevitz could go to prison for up to five years and register for 10 years as a violent offender against youth, prosecutors said.

Authorities did not release the child’s age, only saying he is younger than 13. He is a student at Burlington Central School District 301, located about 50 miles west of Chicago.